Ukraine: Russians Spotted. FIRE!

Ukraine: Russians Spotted. FIRE!

By Rediff News Bureau
July 20, 2022 15:10 IST
A burning wheat field. Ukrainian soldiers fire a howitzer at Russian positions. A residential building destroyed by a Russian strike... Glimpses of the latest from Ukraine:

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers unload a howitzer in the Donbas region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian commander checks the area for Russian troops before the howitzer is fired. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers prepare to fire the howitzer. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The howitzer booms into action. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier checks an anti-tank grenade launcher in the Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier points his weapon at a Russian position in the Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trench warfare, a hallmark of the horrific First World War, has returned with a vengeance in the Ukraine-Russia War. Photograph: Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A burning wheat field on the border between the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. Photograph: Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man removes debris inside an apartment in a residential building destroyed by a Russian artillery strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Investigators inspect an apartment in the residential building destroyed by the Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
