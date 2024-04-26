News
Maruti Suzuki Q4 net rises 48% to Rs 3,877.8 cr

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net rises 48% to Rs 3,877.8 cr

Source: PTI
April 26, 2024 16:47 IST
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a 47.8 per cent rise in net profit for the March quarter of FY24 to Rs 3,877.8 crore, on account of higher sales volume and favourable commodity prices.

IMAGE: Maruti Suzuki India showcases the EVX electric SUV concept at Auto Expo 2023. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The auto major had reported a net profit of Rs 2,623.6 crore in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

 

"For the first time, the company surpassed annual total sales milestone of 2 million units in FY24.

"The company continued to be the top exporter for the third consecutive year, now contributing 41.8 per cent of total passenger vehicle exports from India," the company stated.

Source: PTI
 
