War And More War In Ukraine

Glimpses from the War in Ukraine:

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire a rocket launcher in the Donbas region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier checks the remains of a Russian missile in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Wounded Volodymir, 66, lies inside his flat in a building destroyed in a Russian military strike in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident takes a picture outside an apartment building destroyed in a military strike in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Local residents gather outside their apartment building destroyed in a military strike in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers ride an armoured personnel carrier in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents look on as smoke rises after shelling in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers install a national flag on Snake island in Odesa region. Photograph: Press service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout/Reuters

