Vijay woos TN women, youths with Rs 2,500 aid, 8gm gold, 5 lakh jobs

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, TVK chief Vijay's manifesto pledges significant welfare initiatives, including financial aid for women, education support and agricultural loan waivers.

IMAGE: TVK chief and actor Vijay during a public meeting for an election campaign, in Puducherry, April 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The manifesto focuses on education by offering Rs 15,000 annually to mothers of children in government schools and promising higher education loans up to Rs 20 lakh.

TVK pledges a full waiver of agricultural cooperative crop loans for farmers owning less than five acres and a Minimum Support Price of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy.

The party aims to create five lakh new government jobs and offer stipendiary internships, along with monthly aid for unemployed graduates.

TVK commits to modernising hospitals, providing free annual health checkups, and introducing a Rs 25 lakh family health insurance scheme for improved healthcare.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Thursday unveiled a sweeping manifesto for the April 23 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu that particularly highlighted the welfare of women, promising others -- Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for those below 60 years and 8 gram gold for marriage.

The actor-turned-politician also assured a quality silk saree in addition to gold for indigent brides and interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for women-run SHGs.

He assured corruption-free good governance if voted to power.

The manifesto also laid importance on education. To prevent school dropouts, mothers or guardians of children studying in government and state-aided schools will receive Rs 15,000 annually.

Vijay promised 100 special residential schools named after iconic leader K Kamaraj and higher education loans of up to Rs 20 lakh. He also assured AI ministry, AI University and AI City.

The manifesto places a strong emphasis on agrarian welfare, too. The TVK chief assured a full waiver of agricultural cooperative crop loans for farmers owning less than five acres of land, while those holding more than five acres will receive a 50 percent loan waiver. Additionally, the party promised a Minimum Support Price of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane.

Addressing youth unemployment, Vijay pledged to create five lakh new government jobs and offer five lakh stipendiary internships. Unemployed graduates will be provided a monthly aid of up to Rs 4,000. For government employees, the party assured consideration of the Old Pension Scheme and the regularisation of contract workers, including nurses.

On the health front, he promised a drug-free Tamil Nadu. Vijay also committed to modernising hospitals, providing free annual health checkups, and introducing a Rs 25 lakh family health insurance scheme.

The manifesto also includes a Rs 3,000 monthly pension for the elderly and differently-abled, 200 units of free power, patta regularisation, and 100 per cent piped drinking water supply for all households.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23.