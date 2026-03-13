'Vijay Is Not Accessible Even To His Parents'

'He is not accessible even to his family, his wife or his mother or his father. No one.'

IMAGE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President and movie superstar Vijay addresses a TVK meeting at Agaramcheri village in Vellore, February 23, 2026. Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

It has not been a good time for movie superstar turned politician Vijay and his Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam party.

In September 2025, 41 people were crushed to death, and many injured at a TVK rally in Karur, which Vijay addressed. TVK members and Vijay's fans were shocked when Vijay did not meet the injured or families who had lost their loved ones in the tragedy and instead flew to Chennai that evening.

Then came a storm in his personal life. After 26 years of marriage, his wife Sangeetha filed for divorce in February, 2026 citing 'infidelity' and 'mental cruelty' as reasons.

Soon after she filed the case, Vijay made an appearance with Trisha, the actress he is believed to have a relationship with.

What angered many including his party members was the way Vijay reacted to his marriage at a rally on Women's Day. He reportedly said, 'Those matters are not worth it, so please don't hurt yourselves over them.'

One TVK member who reacted to Vijay's comments is actor-politician Ranjana Nachiyar who resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party last year, protesting against the BJP's 3 language policy.

"The culture our leader Vijay is creating recently will damage the social image of the party and the leader," Ranjana Nachiyar tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier in the first of a two-part interview.

We rarely see party members criticising the party leader in Tamil Nadu. But you have questioned your party leader. What made you so angry?

It is not a personal accusation against Vijay or the party.

The point I want to make is about the responsibility public leaders have, especially when their words and actions reach millions of young people.

I am of the opinion that leaders have to be very careful while speaking.

So, my statement was about the values and responsibility leaders have to follow, not about leadership.

I am not interested in anyone's private life.

My concern is only about his statement and actions that happened in public which can influence society.

My intention was never to insult anyone. My intention was to raise a question about the responsibility leaders have.

At a public event, you bring a heroine, your co-star or whoever it is. Political leaders should not do that.

He is not 18 years old who can do anything. He is a leader and a role model for many young people in Tamil Nadu.

Leaders don't just fight elections, they set examples.

More importantly, respect for women cannot be a slogan on stage. It should be visible in actions too.

The culture our leader Vijay is creating recently will damage the social image of the party, and the leader.

He says respect for the wife who was living with him for more than 25 years is 'not worth it'.

What is not worth it? His wife? His family life? Or the 25 years of their journey together? What is not worth it?

I was shocked to hear him say this.

IMAGE: Vijay greets the gathering before the stampede in Karur, September 27, 2025. Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

You mean, the way he spoke about his wife can be a bad influence on young voters?

Definitely. When millions of people treat him as a role model, every word and every action becomes a lesson.

Leaders create trends. That is why leaders must be very careful about the trends they set.

A society that respects women grows stronger. A society that trivialises the dignity of women weakens itself. A leader must know this.

I have been traveling with the party for more than a year.

So, as a woman in the party, and as a descendant of Rani Velu Nachiyar (queen of Sivaganga estate from 1780-1790, the first Indian queen to wage a war against the East India Company), I could not simply sit and clap hands when the party leader criticises a woman from his family.

Tamil culture has always valued dignity and respect for women, and politics should also reflect those values.

'Vijay should prove by action too'

On one side, he talks about giving free gas, gold, silk sari, etc for the marriage of women, and on the other side, he is conducting himself in a different way...

That is what I said.

All these words cannot just be a slogan. It should be seen in action too.

A woman party worker fell in front of his car when our leader Vijay arrived, but he didn't even open the car window to talk to her. He moved away without even trying to find out why she did that when a leader must listen to the problems of everyone.

Okay, you are a big star, you are a big leader, you may not be able to listen to all the people on the roads.

But at least you should listen to cadres in the party, that too women cadres.

Women members face so many issues in a party, and they like to share them with the leader.

At least there should be a woman leader in every party to whom the women members can communicate to.

IMAGE: Vijay and others during the TVK's election campaign meeting at Seelanaickenpatti in the Salem district, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: TVK/ANI Video Grab

Is he not accessible to party cadres and party leaders like yourself?

He is not accessible to anyone. Not just the party cadres and common people, he is not accessible even to his family, his wife or his mother or his father. No one. He has created a barrier so that nobody can go and talk to him.

This kind of a mentality is a big question mark in politics.

So, you feel he still behaves like a film personality who is not accessible to people?

I am also from the field of cinema.

Do you know how many people stand outside the house of superstar Rajnikanth even now just to see him waving his hands? That is what fans need.

But Vijay doesn't even pull down the window of his car and wave to fans.

Still there are so many people standing outside his house every day just to see the car going out of his bungalow. I don't know why these young people are behaving like this.

We should shape the society in a positive way. At least Vijay should give a statement asking people not to do this.

IMAGE: A massive crowd at Vijay's public meeting in Salem district, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

'TVK is not a new party anymore'

But a political leader should be accessible not to just party members but to the public also...

Yes, I agree. But the leader should know this.

The third anniversary of the party just happened. You are not a new party anymore.

All the time, you give excuses like the Karur issue has happened, or the alliance issue is happening or the CBI enquiry is happening... You cite some reason, go inside the house and lock the door so that nobody can access you.

That is not fair to the party and its members.

IMAGE: Ranjana Nachiyar with Vijay. Photograph: Ranjana Nachiyar

How do you remain in the party? Don't you feel suffocated?

Yes, it is suffocating not only for me, but to so many women in the party.

See, my voice is coming out. But so many women in the party keep quiet because they are afraid of losing their position in the party.

Everybody is not a Ranjana Nachiyar who doesn't bother about a position in the party.

My focus is only society and the culture we follow.

