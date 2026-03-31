Actor-politician Vijay discloses ₹603 crore in assets ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, TVK chief Vijay's election affidavit reveals a substantial net worth of ₹603.20 crore, showcasing his assets, luxury cars, and extensive bank deposits.

IMAGE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay files his nomination papers for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections from the Perambur constituency, Chennai, March 30, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points TVK chief Vijay declared total assets of ₹603.20 crore, including luxury vehicles and over ₹213 crore in bank deposits, in his election affidavit.

Vijay's movable assets are valued at ₹404.58 crore, while immovable assets, including land and properties in Chennai and Kodaikanal, total ₹198.62 crore.

His spouse, Sangeetha, declared assets worth ₹15.76 crore, comprising movable and immovable property.

Vijay reported a total income of ₹184.53 crore in his income tax returns for the financial year 2024-25 and has extended significant loans to family members and trusts.

Vijay disclosed no pending criminal cases and stated that he discontinued his BSc degree from Loyola College, Chennai, in 1992.

In his election affidavit for the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, TVK chief Vijay on Monday declared total assets worth ₹603.20 crore that included high-end cars like BMWs and a Toyota Lexus, as well as bank deposits exceeding ₹213 crore in various accounts.

In the affidavit submitted to the returning officer, the 52-year-old actor-politician disclosed movable assets valued at ₹404.58 crore. His immovable assets, which include agricultural land in Kodaikanal and commercial and residential properties across Chennai, are valued at ₹198.62 crore.

Specific liabilities listed as being under dispute include a sum of ₹1.50 crore for the assessment year 2015-16, which is currently pending before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) and the high court. Additionally, a dispute involving ₹14.13 lakh for the assessment year 2022-23 is pending before the CIT(A).

The candidate's spouse, Sangeetha, has declared separate assets totalling ₹15.76 crore, including movable property worth ₹15.51 crore and immovable property valued at ₹25 lakh.

Vijay's Assets in Detail

Vijay's personal movable assets include ₹2 lakh cash in hand and bank deposits exceeding ₹213 crore in various accounts. He also holds a high-end vehicular fleet, including a BMW 530, a Toyota Lexus, a Toyota Vellfire, and a BMW i7, with a combined value of several crores. His jewellery disclosures include 883 grams of gold and silver articles worth ₹15 lakh.

The actor-turned-politician declared zero liabilities and no pending dues to banks or financial institutions. For the financial year 2024-25, he reported a total income of ₹184.53 crore in his income tax returns.

Loans and Advances

However, Vijay has extended significant personal loans and advances to various individuals and family members.

According to the affidavit, he has provided ₹3 crore to TVK General Secretary N Anand and significant sums to his parents, with ₹3.02 crore advanced to his father, S A Chandrasekar, and ₹8.71 lakh to his mother, Shoba Sekar.

Other major advances include ₹20 crore each to A L P Antonious Britto and the Kokilambal Educational Trust, and ₹5.84 crore to the Vidya Charitable Trust.

Vijay has also listed that he has lent his wife Sangeetha ₹12.60 crore, his son Jason Sanjay ₹8.78 lakh and daughter Divya Sasha ₹4.60 lakh.

His primary sources of income are listed as self-employment, interest, and rental income from properties.

Legal and Educational Background

Regarding his legal record, Vijay stated in the affidavit that there are no pending criminal cases against him, nor has he been convicted of any offence.

On the educational front, the TVK chief disclosed that he discontinued his BSc degree from Loyola College, Chennai, in 1992. He completed his Class 10 and 12 through private study in 1989 and 1991, respectively.

Vijay is making his electoral debut by contesting from two assembly constituencies -- Perambur and Tiruchi East -- in the upcoming elections.

Legislative assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu on April 23 and the results will be declared on May 4. Vijay's newly formed TVK is making its electoral debut in the 2026 polls.