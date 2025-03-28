HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Vijay's party echoes DMK, opposes waqf bill, delimitation

Vijay's party echoes DMK, opposes waqf bill, delimitation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 28, 2025 13:46 IST

x

Actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam on Friday urged the Centre to withdraw the Waqf Bill, alleging it would take away the rights of Muslims and also wanted it to abort the proposed delimitation exercise.

IMAGE: Actor Vijay. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay/X

The Waqf Bill, by creating new conditions, took away the powers of Muslims in related matters and also trampled on their existing rights and hence it should be taken back by the Centre, TVK said in a resolution passed at the party's first general council meeting in Chennai, chaired by its founder Vijay.

 

On the proposed delimitation, Vijay's party cited 'information' that the number of seats for northern states would go up several times and for southern states including Tamil Nadu the count would go down. "People of Tamil Nadu consider this as a punishment for properly following family planning scheme of the Union government," the party alleged and wanted the Centre to drop the delimitation move.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

AIMPLB urges Muslims to wear black armbands during juma to protest Waqf Bill
AIMPLB urges Muslims to wear black armbands during juma to protest Waqf Bill
TN assembly passes resolution against Waqf bill, asks for recall
TN assembly passes resolution against Waqf bill, asks for recall
'Imposing Hindi Will Affect BJP's Prospects In Tamil Nadu'
'Imposing Hindi Will Affect BJP's Prospects In Tamil Nadu'
Delhi boy skips exams, ends up as labourer in Tamil Nadu
Delhi boy skips exams, ends up as labourer in Tamil Nadu
1971 Census should be basis for delimitation: Stalin at all-party meet
1971 Census should be basis for delimitation: Stalin at all-party meet

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 2

7 Nutritional Secrets Of Olive Oil

webstory image 3

Vivo T4 5G, With Massive Battery, Set To Launch Soon

VIDEOS

Pakistan's Jaffar Exp resumes service after deadly Balochistan attack5:19

Pakistan's Jaffar Exp resumes service after deadly...

Salman Khan steps out to promote 'Sikandar' in Mumbai0:52

Salman Khan steps out to promote 'Sikandar' in Mumbai

Bhumi Pednekar looks smokin' hot0:45

Bhumi Pednekar looks smokin' hot

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD