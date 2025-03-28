Vijay's party echoes DMK, opposes waqf bill, delimitation

Actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam on Friday urged the Centre to withdraw the Waqf Bill, alleging it would take away the rights of Muslims and also wanted it to abort the proposed delimitation exercise.

IMAGE: Actor Vijay. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay/X

The Waqf Bill, by creating new conditions, took away the powers of Muslims in related matters and also trampled on their existing rights and hence it should be taken back by the Centre, TVK said in a resolution passed at the party's first general council meeting in Chennai, chaired by its founder Vijay.

On the proposed delimitation, Vijay's party cited 'information' that the number of seats for northern states would go up several times and for southern states including Tamil Nadu the count would go down. "People of Tamil Nadu consider this as a punishment for properly following family planning scheme of the Union government," the party alleged and wanted the Centre to drop the delimitation move.