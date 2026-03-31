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Home  » News » TVK chief Vijay booked for poll code breach during Chennai campaign

TVK chief Vijay booked for poll code breach during Chennai campaign

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
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March 31, 2026 20:17 IST

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The TVK chief faces legal trouble as he's booked for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during his Chennai election campaign, raising questions about the impact on his party's debut in the 2026 assembly polls.

IMAGE: TVK president Vijay, contesting from the Perambur assembly constituency, clicks a selfie with the crowd during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, at Perambur, in Chennai, March 30, 2026. Photograph: @TVKPartyHQ X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Charges include obstruction of proceedings and causing public inconvenience during the election roadshow.
  • Allegations involve gathering before permitted time, excessive use of sound systems, and disruption of public order.
  • Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is preparing for its poll debut in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay and his party cadres have been booked under various sections of BNS 2023, including alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct regulations during his campaign in the city for the April 23 polls, police sources said on Tuesday.

The Peravallur police booked cases under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, NS 126 (2) voluntarily causing obstruction from proceedings, Section 189 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 223 BNS 3(A) and 3 (5), sources said.

 

The alleged Model Code of Conduct violations include party cadres gathering before the time permitted by the officials to hold the campaign, thereby causing inconvenience to the public.

As many as 30 sound systems were used to conduct a roadshow of Vijay, and it was alleged that the rally caused disturbance to the public and prevented a smooth flow of vehicles, they said.

Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is making its poll debut in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Vijay commenced his election campaign from Perambur, one of the two constituencies where he is contesting the election. The other assembly seat he is contesting is Tiruchirappalli East.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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