Vijay mirrors NTR feat, races to power within two years of party launch

Vijay's imminent political victory in Tamil Nadu draws striking parallels to the legendary NTR's rise in Andhra Pradesh, showcasing the power of celebrity influence in Indian politics.

IMAGE: Vijay campaigns for the assembly elections in Chennai. Photograph: Courtesy TVK Party HQ/X

Key Points Both Vijay and NTR achieved electoral success within two years of launching their own political parties.

The trend of film stars entering politics is common in South India, but sustaining success is challenging.

Several actors like Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan have ventured into politics with varying degrees of success.

Vijayakanth, another Tamil actor, found initial success with his DMDK party before his passing in 2023.

As the Tamilaka Vettri Kazhagam inched towards a majority mark to form government in Tamil Nadu, a unique commonality emerged between the party founder Vijay and former Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu matinee icon NTR.

Vijay became the second person, after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N T Rama Rao (popularly known as NTR), to achieve electoral success within two years of forming his own party.

The legacy of MGR in Tamil Nadu politics

Though late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran founded his own party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1972, he ascended to the ruling saddle in 1977 in Tamil Nadu.

Counting of votes polled in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections on April 23 was taken up on Monday, with Vijay's TVK cruising ahead of its Dravidian rivals Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and AIADMK. The party needs 118 MLAs in the 234-member House to form a government of its own.

NTR's swift rise to power in Andhra Pradesh

Within nine months of floating his party, NTR went on to sweep the 1983 assembly elections in undivided Andhra Pradesh, bringing to an end, the 27 year Congress rule. On January 9, 1983, he became the CM.

Vijay, who formed his party two years ago, has once again demonstrated that film popularity can translate into political gains although many other stars could not achieve similar success.

Challenges faced by other actors in politics

Movie stars entering politics is not uncommon in South India. However, several actors who ventured into politics could not sustain their presence for long. Superstar Chiranjeevi launched his own party, Praja Rajyam, in 2008, which later merged with the Congress in 2011.

Praja Rajyam contested the 2009 assembly elections and won 18 seats in the 294-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly (undivided). Later, Chiranjeevi distanced himself from active politics.

Chiranjeevi's brother, Pawan Kalyan, founded the Jana Sena Party in 2014. However, he did not contest elections that year. He entered the electoral fray in 2019 but lost both the assembly constituencies he contested, while only one candidate from his party was elected.

In 2024, however, he joined hands with the TDP and led his party to a remarkable victory, winning 21 seats with a strike rate of 100 percent.

Kamal Haasan and Vijayakanth's political journeys

In Tamil Nadu, veteran Kamal Haasan founded the Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018. He contested from Coimbatore South in 2021 assembly polls but lost narrowly. Later, he aligned with the DMK and became a Rajya Sabha member in 2025.

Another popular Tamil actor Vijayakanth, known as 'Captain,' founded the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in 2005.

In its maiden electoral foray the next year, DMDK put up a good show, with Vijayakanth winning from Vriddachalam.

In 2011 elections, he aligned with the Jayalalithaa-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and became Leader of Opposition.

Vijayakanth passed away in December 2023 and his party is now a part of the DMK-led SPA.