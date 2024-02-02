News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Actor Vijay launches party, to quit films for politics

Actor Vijay launches party, to quit films for politics

Source: PTI
February 02, 2024 15:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Top Tamil actor Vijay on Friday announced the launch of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, and said he will contest the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

Politics was not yet another vocation but "holy public service," he said in a statement in Chennai.

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam loosely translates to "Tamil Nadu Victory Party."

 

The announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations from his fans, even as speculation was rife for some time about the actor taking the political plunge in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, including the late veterans M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Vijay said his party will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, nor would it support anyone, as decided in its recently held general council and executive council meetings.

"I have decided to complete the film I have already committed to, without affecting the party work and completely involve myself in the politics of public service."

"I consider this as my gratitude towards the people of Tamil Nadu," Vijay said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can superstar Vijay win where Rajini, Kamal failed?
Can superstar Vijay win where Rajini, Kamal failed?
Like Rajini, Vijay lets his films speak politics
Like Rajini, Vijay lets his films speak politics
Pay tax promptly, punctually: HC raps South star Vijay
Pay tax promptly, punctually: HC raps South star Vijay
Gyanvapi: Bandh in Muslim-dominated areas of Varanasi
Gyanvapi: Bandh in Muslim-dominated areas of Varanasi
WI pacer Shamar Joseph's contract upgraded
WI pacer Shamar Joseph's contract upgraded
PIX: Jaiswal's century powers India past 200
PIX: Jaiswal's century powers India past 200
Tax devolution to states seen at 32%, but...
Tax devolution to states seen at 32%, but...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Vijay, Vijay, Vijay, Vijay: Just Who is Who?

Vijay, Vijay, Vijay, Vijay: Just Who is Who?

Will Thalapathy Vijay Take A Plunge Into Politics?

Will Thalapathy Vijay Take A Plunge Into Politics?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances