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Home  » News » Early Trends Show DMK Ahead In Tamil Nadu, TVK at 2nd Slot

Early Trends Show DMK Ahead In Tamil Nadu, TVK at 2nd Slot

Source: PTI
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May 04, 2026 08:54 IST

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Early counting trends in the Tamil Nadu elections suggest that the DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, is poised to retain power.

IMAGE: Counting of votes underway at a counting station in Tiruchirappallai, May 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Early trends in Tamil Nadu election counting show the DMK leading.
  • Chief Minister MK Stalin's DMK party is on track to retain power.
  • The AIADMK is relegated to third slot in early trends.
  • TVK is ahead in some constituencies, while NTK struggles to gain traction.

Initial trends emerging from the count of postal ballots in Tamil Nadu show that the incumbent DMK regime is on course to win the polls and retain power under the leadership of Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin.

Key Parties In The Tamil Nadu Election

In several constituencies, the DMK was ahead in 61, and it was closely followed by the main opposition AIADMK 13, according to television reports.

 

The fledgeling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was ahead in 22 constituencies, with the Naam Tamilar Katchi led by Tamil nationalist Seeman yet to clearly find a place in the race to secure numbers.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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