Battle for 5 states: How are the biggies faring

As results of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are declared, here's how the big names are faring.

MAMATA BANERJEE

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari by over 7,000 votes after 12 rounds of counting.

M K STALIN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lost his Kolathur seat to TVK's V S Babu.

HIMANTA BISWA SARMA

Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma is leading in the Jalukbari seat by over 80,000 votes after 16 rounds of counting.

VIJAY

TVK chief Vijay is leading in Perambur by 25,000 votes and in Tiruchirappalli-East by 13,000 votes.

PINARAYI VIJAYAN

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is leading in Dharmadam by 11,800 votes, although the LDF has lost power in the state after 10 years.

SUVENDU ADHIKARI

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who is trailing Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, is leading in his Nandigram seat by about 13,000 votes. He had defeated her there in the last assembly polls.

GAURAV GOGOI

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi lost to BJP's Hitendranath Goswami by 23,182 votes in the Jorhat assembly seat.

UDHAYANIDHI STALIN

DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin is leading in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat by over 4,000 votes.

EDAPPADI K PALANISWAMI

Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK candidate Edappadi K Palaniswami is leading in his bastion Edappadi by over 78,000 votes.

O PANNEERSELVAM

DMK's Panneerselvam is leading in Bodinayakanur. A trusted Jayalalithaa aide, he switched to the DMK in February 2026.

BADRUDDIN AJMAL

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is leading in Binnakandi, Assam by over 20,000 votes.

RATNA DEBNATH

BJP's Ratna Debnath, the mother of the young medic who was raped and killed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, is leading in the Panihati seat by over 15,000 votes.