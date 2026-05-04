HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Battle for 5 states: How are the biggies faring

Battle for 5 states: How are the biggies faring

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: May 04, 2026 16:44 IST

x

As results of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are declared, here's how the big names are faring. 

MAMATA BANERJEE

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari by over 7,000 votes after 12 rounds of counting.

M K STALIN

M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lost his Kolathur seat to TVK's V S Babu.

HIMANTA BISWA SARMA

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma is leading in the Jalukbari seat by over 80,000 votes after 16 rounds of counting.

VIJAY

TVK chief Vijay

TVK chief Vijay is leading in Perambur by 25,000 votes and in Tiruchirappalli-East by 13,000 votes.

PINARAYI VIJAYAN

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is leading in Dharmadam by 11,800 votes, although the LDF has lost power in the state after 10 years.

SUVENDU ADHIKARI

Suvendu Adhikari

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who is trailing Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, is leading in his Nandigram seat by about 13,000 votes. He had defeated her there in the last assembly polls.

GAURAV GOGOI

Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi lost to BJP's Hitendranath Goswami by 23,182 votes in the Jorhat assembly seat.

UDHAYANIDHI STALIN

Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin is leading in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat by over 4,000 votes.

EDAPPADI K PALANISWAMI

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK candidate Edappadi K Palaniswami is leading in his bastion Edappadi by over 78,000 votes.

O PANNEERSELVAM

O Pnneerselvam

DMK's Panneerselvam is leading in Bodinayakanur. A trusted Jayalalithaa aide, he switched to the DMK in February 2026.

BADRUDDIN AJMAL

Badruddin Ajmal

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is leading in Binnakandi, Assam by over 20,000 votes.

RATNA DEBNATH

Ratna Debnath

BJP's Ratna Debnath, the mother of the young medic who was raped and killed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, is leading in the Panihati seat by over 15,000 votes.

RELATED STORIES

Vijay Is The New Chennai Super King!
Vijay Is The New Chennai Super King!
BJP Rises In Bengal, Left Sets In Kerala, New Star In TN
BJP Rises In Bengal, Left Sets In Kerala, New Star In TN
How Mamata Banerjee Fared In Her 15 Year Rule
How Mamata Banerjee Fared In Her 15 Year Rule
'Jana Nayagan' Vijay scores blockbuster in TN, stuns DMK
'Jana Nayagan' Vijay scores blockbuster in TN, stuns DMK
Congress-led UDF to make comeback in Keralam after 10 years
Congress-led UDF to make comeback in Keralam after 10 years

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

webstory image 2

Do You Know Who These Indian Airports Are Named After?

webstory image 3

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

VIDEOS

Trisha Krishnan Arrives at Vijay's Residence in Chennai0:17

Trisha Krishnan Arrives at Vijay's Residence in Chennai

Actress Trisha Krishnan offers prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam0:48

Actress Trisha Krishnan offers prayers at Tirumala...

Ridhi Dogra Stuns at Splitsvilla Success Party in Chic Short Dress 1:39

Ridhi Dogra Stuns at Splitsvilla Success Party in Chic...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO