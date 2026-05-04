'Thalapathy' Vijay to become 'Muthalamaichar' Vijay?

Actor Vijay's TVK is experiencing widespread celebrations as the party approaches a majority in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, signalling a potential shift in the state's political landscape.

IMAGE: Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK is inching towards the victory. Photograph: @TVKHQITWingOffl/X

Key Points Vijay's TVK party is nearing a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Celebrations have erupted among TVK party workers and fans across Tamil Nadu.

Party workers hail Vijay as 'Muthalamaichar' (Chief Minister).

Vijay's family members have expressed joy at the party's performance.

As actor-politician Vijay-led TVK appeared inching towards the victory in Tamil Nadu assembly polls, celebrations by party workers and fans erupted across the state.

TVK Supporters Celebrate Potential Victory

Amid chants of 'TVK' and 'Vijay,' party workers gathered outside the party headquarters at Panaiyur near Chennai and distributed sweets and hailed the party founder as "Muthalamaichar (Chief Minister) Vijay, who continues to be popular as "Thalapathy (Commander, his film title)."

Meanwhile, visuals of Vijay's father Chandrashekar and some family members expressing joy and happiness appeared in some television channels. Vijay's party is leading in at least 108 seats out of the total 234 segments.