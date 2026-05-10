Vijay launches free power, women's safety, anti-drug schemes

Tamil Nadu's newly elected Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has launched initiatives providing free electricity, enhancing women's safety, and combating drug crimes, delivering on key election promises.

IMAGE: Newly-elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay signs the first set of documents after taking oath, in Chennai on Sunday. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also present. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Chief Minister Vijay introduces 200 free units of electricity for domestic consumers in Tamil Nadu.

The 'Singa Pen Special Action Force' will be established to enhance women's safety across Tamil Nadu.

65 'Anti-Narcotic Task Force' units will be set up to combat drug-related crimes in Tamil Nadu.

These initiatives fulfill key election promises made by Chief Minister Vijay's party, TVK.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Sunday introduced three schemes related to electricity, women's safety and drug eradication as part of his poll promises.

Vijay was sworn in as the CM of Tamil Nadu after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, won the April 23 Assembly polls and secured outside support to cross the majority mark of 118 seats.

Electricity Subsidy for Tamil Nadu Residents

After assuming office, Vijay signed a government order providing 200 free units of electricity to domestic consumers who use up to 500 units per two-month billing cycle.

'Singa Pen' Initiative for Women's Safety

To instil confidence among women and enhance their safety, a 'Singa Pen Special Action Force' equipped with adequate personnel and state-of-the-art facilities will be established across the state.

'Singa Pen' literally means 'lioness', but is commonly used to describe a brave woman.

A state government release said the initiative would enable swift and appropriate action on complaints related to women's safety.

Anti-Narcotic Task Force to Combat Drug Crimes

Similarly, to curb drug-related crimes in Tamil Nadu and take stringent action against offenders, a total of 65 'Anti-Narcotic Task Force' units will be established.

One unit will be set up in each district, while the remaining units will be established in police districts across nine major cities in the state.