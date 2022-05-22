US Javelin Helps Ukraine Destroy Russian Tanks

The United States has supplied Ukraine with thousands of Javelins, the anti-tank missiles that have become the iconic weapon of the war for Ukraine which has helped in pushing back Russian tanks.

Ukrainian soldiers also deploy British NLAW anti-tank missiles to destroy Russian armour.

Soldiers from the 93rd brigade have been fighting to repel a Russian advance to the south from Izium.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the latest from Ukraine.

IMAGE: A Ukrainian army officer looks towards the sound of nearby Russian shelling while holding a British-made NLAW anti-tank missile on the frontline in Kharkiv Oblast. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier places a US-made Javelin missile in a fighting position on the frontline in Kharkiv Oblast. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier serves himself a bowl of soup in Kharkiv Oblast. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Seen through a rearview mirror mounted on a tree, Ukrainian soldiers man a frontline position in Kharkiv Oblast. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier looks towards a Russian position in Kharkiv Oblast. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers walk through their fighting positions in Kharkiv Oblast. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian army Major Oleh 'Serafim' Shevchenko checks the steering on an amphibious Argo 8X8 ATV in Kharkiv Oblast.

Major Shevchenko modified the Canadian made vehicle as well as the Ukrainian made Geon Strike 1000, left, for military use against invading Russian forces. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Camouflage covers Ukrainian military ATVs in Kharkiv Oblast. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier digs a trench at the front in Kharkiv Oblast. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers pass an afternoon at the front in Kharkiv Oblast. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: People driving back into Kyiv stop to take photographs of a destroyed Russian main battle tank on the main highway into the city.

As Russia concentrates its attack on eastern and southern Ukraine, residents of Kyiv region are returning to assess the war's toll on their communities.

The towns around the capital were heavily damaged following weeks of brutal war as Russia made its failed bid to take Kyiv. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com