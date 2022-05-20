A Russian On Trial For War Crimes

In recent weeks Ukrainian forces have advanced towards the Russian border after Russia's offensive on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, stalled.

IMAGE: A translator speaks to court officials as a captured Russian soldier, Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, sits in a defendant's cage during a court hearing on May 18, 2022 in Kyiv.

Shishimarin pleaded guilty to shooting a civilian on a bicycle in the village of Chupakhivka, Sumy region, days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The trial of the Russian soldier was the first that Ukraine has conducted since the invasion related to charges that could be considered war crimes.

Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

IMAGE: A school, until recently on the frontline, stands burnt in Vilkhivka.

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Scorched chairs lie scattered in the classroom of a destroyed school in Vilkhivka.

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: A drum lies on the stage of a destroyed school in Vilkhivka.

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Maria Pshenychnykh, 83, sits in front of her war-damaged home to the east of Kharkiv in Vilkhivka, which had until recently been occupied by Russian forces.

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Maria Pshenychnykh receives food supplies. Seniors in Vilkhivka have been relying on humanitarian aid, as their monthly government pension payments were suspended due to the fighting.

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Olexiy Pshenychnykh, 85, rests in his war-damaged home in Vilkhivka.

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: A couple departs a metro station where they had been living to flee Russian shelling in Kharkiv.

Authorities plan to restart the Kharkiv metro in coming days and have asked hundreds of people still sheltering underground to leave.

Although Russian shelling has largely ceased in the city, the attacks destroyed many large apartment buildings which often house seniors on fixed incomes and families with limited resources.

Authorities say they plan to offer alternative temporary housing.

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

