Leaving Metro Stations Which Have Been Home

The Ukrainian authorities have plan to restart the Kharkiv metro and have asked thousands of people still sheltering at metro stations to leave, saying that it is now safe enough to go home.

Although Russian shelling has largely ceased in Ukraine's second biggest city, the attacks destroyed many houses and large apartment buildings, especially in the northern part of the city, leaving thousands of residents homeless. Authorities say they plan to offer alternative temporary housing.

IMAGE: People displaced by Russian shelling remain in an underground metro station in Kharkiv where they have been sheltering for months after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began.

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kharkiv resident Tatiana, who has been living in an underground metro station for more than two months, packs her belongings to move home.

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: A woman who had been living in an underground metro station for more than two months departs to move to a temporary shelter.

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Police officers help rescue people from the rubble after an air strike in Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Sisters Zoya Makushenko, 58, and Nadiya Makushenko, 70, tend their strawberry field as villagers return to Moshchun village in the Kyiv region.

Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com