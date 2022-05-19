Ukrainian Soldiers Ready For Battle

Much of Ukraine's military was mobilised only after the Russian invasion in late February, drawing many of its soldiers from civilian life.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian troops have pushed towards the Russian border after Russia's offensive on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, stalled.

For weeks, Russia has been withdrawing forces from around Kharkiv, suggesting it may redirect troops to fighting in other areas of eastern Ukraine.

Please click on the images for glimpses of how Ukrainian soldiers are preparing for the battles ahead.

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier helps a comrade clean a rifle while stationed near a frontline position in Zolochiv. All photographs: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier watches an online video on weapons assembly and cleaning in Zolochiv.

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier prepares to go out to the front in Zolochiv.

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier at the battlefront as rockets land in the distance in Zolochiv.

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers prepare to go out to the front in Zolochiv.

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks through the grounds of a lumber mill in Zolochiv which was targeted by Russian rockets days earlier.

IMAGE: An abandoned Russian army encampment lies strewn with debris in Malaya Rohan.

IMAGE: A Ukrainian civilian volunteer, right, brings supplies to troops near a frontline position north of Kharkiv.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com