Kangana's Agent Agnee Will Be Back!

With Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad hitting the big screen, there has been a lot of appreciation for the movie's action sequences.

Kangana, as Agent Agnee, is super-agile and fabulously flexible.

"All her action scenes have been choreographed by a team of international action directors," says the film's producer, Sohel Maklai, proudly.

There is every possibility of Kangana returning as Agent Agnee in the sequel to Dhaakad.

The producers are working on building Kangana's character into a franchise.

Arjun Rampal, who is super-dynamic as the archvillain in Dhaakad, is also expected to return in the sequel.

This is not the first time that Kangana would be part of a franchise.

She has done Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.