News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kangana's Agent Agnee Will Be Back!

Kangana's Agent Agnee Will Be Back!

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 22, 2022 10:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad hitting the big screen, there has been a lot of appreciation for the movie's action sequences.

Kangana, as Agent Agnee, is super-agile and fabulously flexible.

"All her action scenes have been choreographed by a team of international action directors," says the film's producer, Sohel Maklai, proudly.

 

There is every possibility of Kangana returning as Agent Agnee in the sequel to Dhaakad.

The producers are working on building Kangana's character into a franchise.

Arjun Rampal, who is super-dynamic as the archvillain in Dhaakad, is also expected to return in the sequel.

This is not the first time that Kangana would be part of a franchise.

She has done Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhaakad Review
Dhaakad Review
No Men For Taapsee's Dhak Dhak
No Men For Taapsee's Dhak Dhak
Kartik Aaryan In Bhool Bhulaiya 3
Kartik Aaryan In Bhool Bhulaiya 3
Top Performers: Bumrah, Kishan, David
Top Performers: Bumrah, Kishan, David
'Gutted' Ponting won't blame Pant for DC's IPL exit
'Gutted' Ponting won't blame Pant for DC's IPL exit
Why Pant did not opt for DRS against Tim David...
Why Pant did not opt for DRS against Tim David...
IPL PIX: RCB qualify for playoffs as Mumbai beat Delhi
IPL PIX: RCB qualify for playoffs as Mumbai beat Delhi

More like this

Play The MAZEDAAR Bollywood Quiz

Play The MAZEDAAR Bollywood Quiz

Look who came to watch Kangana's Dhaakad

Look who came to watch Kangana's Dhaakad

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances