How To Destroy A Russian Tank

Please click on the images for glimpses of how Ukrainian soldiers are preparing for the bloody and brutal battles ahead.

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces are taught how to use an anti-tank grenade launcher during a training exercise in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Senior commanders explain how an anti-tank grenade launcher works once the enemy is sighted. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: The lecture continues. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Volunteers carry the anti-tank grenade launcher during the training exercise. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Volunteers learns to shoot with accuracy. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire the anti-tank grenade launcher during the training exercise. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers pass farm equipment destroyed by Russian tanks in Cherkska Lozova.

Russian forces destroyed a grain warehouse and farm equipment while occupying territory outside of Kharkiv, according to local farm workers. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

