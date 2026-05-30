Teenager Dies After Stabbing In Ghaziabad, India

A teenager in Ghaziabad, India, tragically died after a stabbing incident, prompting swift police action and strong reactions from political leaders.

Key Points A Class 11 student died after being stabbed in Ghaziabad following an altercation.

Police have arrested three of the five individuals accused in the Ghaziabad stabbing incident.

The victim was allegedly lured to a meeting spot under false pretences before the attack.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister has promised strict punishment for the perpetrators of the Ghaziabad crime.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has expressed concern over the incident and called for justice.

A Class 11 student who was stabbed during an altercation in Ghaziabad has died during treatment, police said on Saturday, adding that three of the five accused have been arrested and a hunt is on to trace the other two.

Surya Chauhan (17), a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda, was admitted to a local hospital with stab wounds on May 28. He was referred to a private hospital in Noida where he died on Friday around noon, police said.

Surya's family members alleged that he received a call asking him to come to a meeting spot on the afternoon of May 28. They claimed that as he went there with his friends, an argument broke out after which he was stabbed in the abdomen.

Details of the Ghaziabad Stabbing Incident

Surya ran nearly 200 metres to save his life, but the assailants chased him and attacked him again with knives, the family claimed.

ACP (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava said that on being alerted around 3.30 pm, police rushed the injured teenager to a hospital.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Surya's family, police have arrested three of the five accused, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining two, the ACP said.

Investigation and Possible Motives

DCP (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said that preliminary investigation suggests that the accused and the deceased were friends.

A dispute erupted between the two sides over riding a motorcycle, which escalated into an argument. In a fit of anger, one of the accused allegedly stabbed Surya, he said.

The officer said police are conducting raids to nab the main accused, who had called the victim to the meeting spot. The arrested persons include a man from whom the knife used in the crime was procured, he added.

Reactions to the Teenager's Death

Meanwhile, the deceased's sister said, "He was lured there under false pretext. He was at home when he received a phone call saying, 'Come over here; let's celebrate Eid.' He did not want to go, but they insisted that he come. Consequently, they took him along with them. There were a total of seven persons there. All seven of them, armed with knives, jointly attacked him."

Reacting to the incident, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters in Lucknow, "The killer(s) will be given capital punishment, and they will not be spared. The government is very serious about law and order, and the guilty will not be spared."

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati termed the incident as "extremely tragic and worrying".

In a post on X, Mayawati said the government and the administration must take effective steps to prevent such incidents, and demanded that the culprits be brought to justice.

She also cautioned that such crimes could have wider repercussions with the state heading to polls next year, and urged the government to remain fully vigilant.