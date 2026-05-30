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Teenager Dies After Ghaziabad Stabbing; Arrests Made

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 30, 2026 15:07 IST

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A teenager has died after a stabbing incident in Ghaziabad, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about crime in the region.

Key Points

  • A Class 11 student died after being stabbed in Ghaziabad following an altercation.
  • Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the Ghaziabad stabbing incident and are searching for two more.
  • The victim, Surya Chauhan, was allegedly attacked after being called to a meeting spot.
  • Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has expressed concern over the Ghaziabad stabbing and called for preventative measures.

A Class 11 student stabbed during an altercation in Ghaziabad has died during treatment, police said on Saturday, adding that three of the five accused have been arrested and a hunt is on to trace the other two.

Surya Chauhan (17), a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda, was admitted to a local hospital with stab wounds on May 28. He was referred to a private hospital in Noida where he died on Friday, police said.

 

Details of the Ghaziabad Stabbing Incident

Chauhan's family members alleged that he received a call asking him to come to a meeting spot on the afternoon of May 28. They claimed that as he went there with his friends, an argument broke out after which he was stabbed in the abdomen.

Surya ran nearly 200 metres to save his life, but the assailants chased him and attacked him again with knives, the family claimed.

Police Investigation and Arrests

ACP (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava said that on being alerted around 3.30 pm, police rushed the injured teenager to a hospital.

Chauhan died during treatment around noon on Friday, the officer said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Chauhan's family, police have arrested three of the five accused, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining two, the ACP said, adding that the exact motive behind the murder will be known after all the accused are interrogated.

Political Reaction to the Ghaziabad Crime

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has termed the incident "extremely tragic and worrying".

In a post on X, Mayawati said the government and the administration must take effective steps to prevent such incidents, and demanded that the culprits be brought to justice.

She also cautioned that such crimes could have wider repercussions with the state heading to polls next year, and urged the government to remain fully vigilant.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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