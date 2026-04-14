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Home  » News » Teenager fatally stabbed in Delhi over petty disputes

Teenager fatally stabbed in Delhi over petty disputes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 14, 2026 11:26 IST

A teenager tragically died after being stabbed in Sultanpuri, Delhi, following a violent altercation with local juveniles over petty disputes, prompting a police investigation and the apprehension of three suspects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A boy was fatally stabbed in Sultanpuri, Delhi, following an altercation with local juveniles.
  • The incident stemmed from minor disputes and previous grudges between the victim and the accused.
  • Police have apprehended three minors in connection with the stabbing and are searching for other suspects.
  • The victim was declared dead upon arrival at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.
  • The investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing in Delhi.

A boy was stabbed to death in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri allegedly by local juveniles, police said on Tuesday.

Three minors were apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.

 

According to the police, on Monday, a PCR call regarding a stabbing was received at Sultanpuri Police Station.

The caller informed the police that a local boy had been attacked with a knife and taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

The boy was dead by the time he reached hospital and was declared so by the doctors, the police said.

During the preliminary enquiry, it emerged that he had minor altercations with boys from his locality over petty issues, they said.

These disputes were never formally reported to the police.

On Monday evening, the victim encountered a juvenile, along with three of his associates. The groups got into an argument over previous grudges, which soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

During the altercation, the juveniles allegedly stabbed the boy multiple times, leading to fatal injuries, the police said.

Following the killing, the police apprehended three juveniles allegedly involved.

Efforts are underway to identify and trace the remaining accused, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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