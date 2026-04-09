Teenager fatally stabbed after dispute at Ghaziabad video game arcade

A minor boy tragically died after being stabbed during a dispute at a video game parlour in Ghaziabad, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about youth violence.

Key Points A minor boy, Faizan, was fatally stabbed after a dispute at a video game parlour in Ghaziabad's Loni area.

The altercation occurred during a game, escalating into a violent confrontation with a group of youths.

Faizan was stabbed in the stomach and died later in a Delhi hospital due to his critical injuries.

Police have detained two minors in connection with the stabbing and are searching for other suspects.

The incident highlights the potential for violence and the need for safety measures in video game arcades.

A minor boy was stabbed to death following an altercation while playing games at a video parlour in the Naipura colony of Loni area here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Faizan, got into a dispute with a group of youths during the game on Wednesday afternoon, which turned violent.

The accused allegedly thrashed and stabbed him in the stomach, officials said.

Faizan collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely, while the attackers fled.

Locals alerted the police, who rushed the injured boy to a nearby hospital.

Owing to his critical condition, he was referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Police have detained two minors, and a probe is underway.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ankur Vihar) Gyan Prakash Rai said efforts are on to identify and apprehend other accused involved in the case.