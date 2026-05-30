Ghaziabad Teenager Dies After Motorcycle Dispute Stabbing

A teenager in Ghaziabad tragically died after being stabbed following a dispute over a motorcycle, prompting a police investigation and arrests.

Key Points A Class 11 student died after being stabbed in Ghaziabad following a dispute.

Police have arrested three of the five suspects involved in the Ghaziabad stabbing incident.

The altercation reportedly began over a disagreement about riding a motorcycle.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has called the Ghaziabad incident 'extremely tragic and worrying'.

Police are actively searching for the main accused in the Ghaziabad stabbing case.

A Class 11 student stabbed during an altercation in Ghaziabad has died during treatment, police said on Saturday, adding that three of the five accused have been arrested and a hunt is on to trace the other two.

Surya Chauhan (17), a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda, was admitted to a local hospital with stab wounds on May 28. He was referred to a private hospital in Noida where he died on Friday, police said.

Chauhan's family members alleged that he received a call asking him to come to a meeting spot on the afternoon of May 28. They claimed that as he went there with his friends, an argument broke out after which he was stabbed in the abdomen.

Surya ran nearly 200 metres to save his life, but the assailants chased him and attacked him again with knives, the family claimed.

Police Investigation Into Ghaziabad Stabbing

ACP (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava said that on being alerted around 3.30 pm, police rushed the injured teenager to a hospital.

Chauhan died during treatment around noon on Friday, the officer said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Chauhan's family, police have arrested three of the five accused, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining two, the ACP said.

Dispute Over Motorcycle Riding Led To Stabbing

DCP (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said that preliminary investigation suggests that the accused and the deceased were friends.

A dispute erupted between the two sides over riding a motorcycle, which escalated into an argument. In a fit of anger, one of the accused allegedly stabbed Chauhan, he said.

The officer said police are conducting raids to nab the main accused, who had called the victim to the meeting spot. The arrested persons include a man from whom the knife used in the crime was procured, he added.

Political Reaction To The Ghaziabad Incident

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has termed the incident "extremely tragic and worrying".

In a post on X, Mayawati said the government and the administration must take effective steps to prevent such incidents, and demanded that the culprits be brought to justice.

She also cautioned that such crimes could have wider repercussions with the state heading to polls next year, and urged the government to remain fully vigilant.