UP Police Bust Inter-State Cyber Fraud Syndicate

Uttar Pradesh Police dismantled a sophisticated inter-state cyber fraud syndicate with suspected connections to Chinese handlers and Nepal, arresting five individuals involved in the large-scale financial crime.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh Police busted an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate with suspected links to Nepal and Chinese handlers.

Five individuals were arrested in Bareilly for allegedly duping people using fake accounts and digital tools.

The police recovered a laptop, mobile phones, bank documents, and illegal firearms during the search.

The gang is believed to have accessed banking messages and transferred money through multiple accounts, with 524 complaints linked to 22 bank accounts.

The kingpin, Sumit Kumar of Bareilly, is currently absconding, and further investigation is underway.

Uttar Pradesh Police has unearthed an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate with suspected links to operators based in Nepal and connections to Chinese handlers, arresting five people from Bareilly district, officials said on Sunday.

The police arrested -- Shakib Ali, Rajkumar, Ashish Singh, Babloo alias Madhoram, and Sachendra Kumar -- on Saturday for their alleged involvement in duping people across various states using fake accounts and digital tools, they said.

Key Evidence Recovered In Cyber Fraud Bust

During the search, the police recovered a laptop, seven mobile phones, bank documents, 11 cards, an SUV, and illegal firearms, along with large volumes of fraud-related data, they said.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and Arms Act, police said.

Modus Operandi Of The Cyber Fraud Syndicate

According to the officials, the gang used tools to access banking messages and transfer money through multiple accounts. As many as 524 complaints linked to 22 bank accounts were found, indicating large-scale fraud.

The gang operated in a structured network of operators, agents, and account holders, with Sumit Kumar of Bareilly believed to be the kingpin. Kumar remains absconding, and further investigation is underway, the police said.

Cyber fraud cases often involve charges under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the flow of funds and identifying other members of the syndicate, including those based outside of India.