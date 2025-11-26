HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi police bust three high-value cyber fraud networks; 3 held

Delhi police bust three high-value cyber fraud networks; 3 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 26, 2025 18:45 IST

The Delhi police busted three multi-state cyber fraud networks involved in high-value online investment scams, fake trading applications and KYC-based deception, an official said on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The operations led to the arrest of three key accused linked to rackets operating across several states, they said.

The first case pertains to an online investment fraud of Rs 33.10 lakh registered in southwest Delhi. Investigation revealed that multiple bank accounts were fraudulently opened in the name of Belcrest India Pvt Ltd, an entity linked to 57 cyber fraud complaints across the country, the police said.

 

The accused, Lakshay, a resident of Najafgarh, was arrested on November 19. He had also floated another fictitious firm, Nextoverse IT Solutions Pvt Ltd, a senior police officer said, adding that efforts are on to trace his associates.

In another case, a man was duped of Rs 53.05 lakh through a fake trading application impersonating a financial services platform, where the victims' money was routed through multiple mule accounts, including one operated under the name RS Enterprises, police said.

Its operator, Ramveer, a resident of Faridabad, was arrested on November 18 in Haryana's Karnal, police said.

He is also an accused in a similar case registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Karnal, he said.

The third module relates to a Jamtara-style KYC fraud of Rs 5.75 lakh. The accused, Rajesh Mandal (33), a resident of Jharkhand's Giridih, allegedly posed as a bank official and obtained the victim's credentials under the pretext of updating KYC details, police said.

He used remote-access software to make online purchases of premium mobile phones and a laptop, which were later delivered to Kolkata, police said.

All three operations required extensive technical analysis and raids in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Jharkhand, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
