UP Police Dismantle Inter-State Cyber Fraud Ring, Arrest 19

Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully dismantled a large inter-state cyber fraud operation, arresting 19 individuals for allegedly defrauding citizens through fake government welfare schemes.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh Police busted an inter-state cyber fraud racket operating under the guise of government welfare schemes.

Nineteen individuals were arrested in a search operation conducted by the cyber crime branch and special operations group (SOG).

The accused allegedly used fake documents and mule bank accounts to siphon money from unsuspecting victims.

Police recovered mobile phones, forged documents, and details linked to government schemes during the search.

The investigation suggests the network has inter-state links and may have defrauded victims on a large scale.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an inter-state cyber fraud racket, arresting 19 youths from a village here, officials said.

The arrests were made during a search operation by the cyber crime branch and special operations group (SOG). Based on intelligence inputs the team carried out the operation, sealing all entry and exit points of the village.

Commissioner Raghubir Lal said the accused were part of a well-organised network that duped hundreds by posing as facilitators of government welfare schemes.

"The gang used fake documents and mule bank accounts to siphon off money from unsuspecting victims," he told PTI.

During the search, police recovered multiple mobile phones, forged documents, details linked to government schemes, and evidence of mule accounts used to route illicit funds.

Police officials suspect the network has inter-state links and may have defrauded victims on a large scale.

Tensions and Arrests

The situation grew tense in the village in Revna area as locals gathered at the spot, prompting the deployment of additional forces to maintain order.

Locals said that using loudhailers, police warned the accused to surrender or face strict legal action.

All 19 accused are being interrogated and will be produced before a local court. Police said further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

The crackdown is being seen as a major breakthrough against organised cyber fraud networks operating under the guise of government schemes.