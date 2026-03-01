HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Police Arrests 27 in Pan-India Cyber Fraud Operation

Delhi Police Arrests 27 in Pan-India Cyber Fraud Operation

March 01, 2026 18:25 IST

In a major crackdown on cybercrime, Delhi Police arrested 27 individuals across India for their involvement in sophisticated cyber fraud schemes that defrauded victims of over Rs 1.5 crore.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested 27 individuals across 11 states for cyber fraud involving over Rs 1.5 crore.
  • The cyber fraud syndicates engaged in investment scams, APK file fraud, and social media impersonation.
  • Victims were lured with promises of high returns and commissions through fake schemes and online tasks.
  • Police recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, banking cards, and incriminating documents during the operation.
  • The investigation is ongoing to identify more victims and trace the money trail in these cyber fraud cases.

The Delhi Police has arrested 27 men in connection with cyber fraud cases involving more than Rs 1.5 crore, from 11 states, following a week-long pan-India operation, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused were involved in at least 10 major cyber fraud cases amounting to more than Rs 1.5 crore, while scrutiny of their suspected bank accounts revealed transactions of over Rs 13.91 crore.

 

Around 150 complaints lodged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) have been linked to the mobile numbers and bank accounts allegedly operated by the accused, police said.

The cyber syndicates were engaged in investment fraud, APK file fraud, social media impersonation, credit card fraud, task-based fraud and visa-related fraud.

Pan-India Operation and Arrests

The police constituted multiple teams to trace and apprehend them and conducted simultaneous raids in 11 states, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal, leading to the arrest of 27 accused, they said.

According to the police, the syndicates lured victims by promising high returns through fake investment schemes, sent malicious APK files posing as bank officials to gain remote access to devices, and created fake social media profiles to impersonate officials.

In task-based frauds, they induced victims to complete online tasks with the promise of commissions and duped them of large sums, police said.

Among those arrested are Sukhprit Singh, 38, of Dehradun, Rama Shankar Rai, 42, of Delhi, Deepak, 22, of Faridabad, Vansh Walia, 20, of Saharanpur, Chanpreet Singh, 38, of Amritsar, Abhishek, 21, of Nalanda, and several others.

Evidence Recovered and Ongoing Investigation

During the operation, police recovered 25 mobile phones, 28 SIM cards, 20 banking cards, a point-of-sale (POS) machine, a motorcycle, and various incriminating bank documents and account kits allegedly used in executing the frauds.

The drive also helped work out other similar cases, police said.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional victims and trace the money trail, officials added.

