Man Accused of Axe Murder After Domestic Dispute in Uttar Pradesh

A man in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested and booked for allegedly murdering his wife with an axe following a heated domestic dispute, sparking a police investigation into the tragic incident.

Key Points A man in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, is accused of killing his wife with an axe after a domestic dispute.

The accused, Nepal Singh, allegedly attacked his wife, Sheelavati, during an argument at their home.

Police have registered a case based on a complaint from the victim's son and are searching for the accused.

Family members reported that the couple frequently argued over the husband's drinking and land disputes.

The exact motive for the murder is still under investigation by the police.

A man has been booked for allegedly killing his wife with an axe following a domestic dispute in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Station House Officer of Chirgaon police station, Rahul Rathore, said the accused, identified as Nepal Singh, a resident of Aatepai village, had an argument with his wife, Sheelavati (50), around 3 pm.

In a fit of rage, he attacked her with an axe, and she died on the spot.

Police reached the spot after receiving information, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased's son, Saurabh, and efforts are underway to trace the accused, the officer said.

Background to the Dispute

According to family members, the couple frequently quarrelled over the Singh's drinking habit and disputes related to the transfer of land in his name.

On the day of the incident, he had returned home intoxicated and got into a fight with his wife, the family said.

Police said the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.