HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Stabs Sister-in-Law, Then Commits Suicide in Jhansi

Man Stabs Sister-in-Law, Then Commits Suicide in Jhansi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2026 01:09 IST

x

In a tragic turn of events in Jhansi, a man allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law following a past dispute before dying by suicide, leaving the community in shock.

Photograph: Courtesy, Pixabay.com

Photograph: Courtesy, Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A man in Jhansi allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law due to a past dispute.
  • The victim is currently in critical condition at a medical college.
  • The accused was found dead by suicide a few hours after the stabbing incident.
  • The incident stemmed from a resolved dispute over an alleged affair two years prior.

A man allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law in Jhansi district on Saturday before committing suicide a few hours later, police said.

The woman has been admitted to a medical college in a critical condition, they added.

 

Rakesh Sahu, a resident of Nainagarh, told police that he had gone to work on Saturday morning when his cousin Mahendra Sahu (30), a resident of Hirapura village located nearby, came to his house at around 9 am and repeatedly stabbed his wife Maya Devi (36).

According to Rakesh, he had a dispute with Mahendra two years ago over an alleged relationship between the latter and his wife, which was resolved by the family members.

Nursing a grudge against his wife, Mahendra attacked Maya with the intent to kill, Rakesh alleged.

Mahendra was found hanging from a tree near a marriage hall in the area on Saturday evening during a search, local SHO Tulsiram Pandey said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimeforeignAffairs

RELATED STORIES

Jalgaon Man Shoots Lover, Then Dies by Suicide
Jalgaon Man Shoots Lover, Then Dies by Suicide
Man, Brother Get Life Term for Wife's Murder
Woman, Daughter Die in Suspected Suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri
Woman, Daughter Die in Suspected Suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri
Man Kills Son, Dies by Suicide in Bhilwara District
Man Kills Son, Dies by Suicide in Bhilwara District
Woman Allegedly Beaten to Death by Husband in Patna's Danapur
Woman Allegedly Beaten to Death by Husband in Patna's Danapur

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Attack on Iran2:52

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu...

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid US-Israel and Iran conflict0:43

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO