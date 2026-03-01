Man Stabs Sister-in-Law, Then Commits Suicide in Jhansi

In a tragic turn of events in Jhansi, a man allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law following a past dispute before dying by suicide, leaving the community in shock.

Key Points A man in Jhansi allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law due to a past dispute.

The victim is currently in critical condition at a medical college.

The accused was found dead by suicide a few hours after the stabbing incident.

The incident stemmed from a resolved dispute over an alleged affair two years prior.

A man allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law in Jhansi district on Saturday before committing suicide a few hours later, police said.

The woman has been admitted to a medical college in a critical condition, they added.

Rakesh Sahu, a resident of Nainagarh, told police that he had gone to work on Saturday morning when his cousin Mahendra Sahu (30), a resident of Hirapura village located nearby, came to his house at around 9 am and repeatedly stabbed his wife Maya Devi (36).

According to Rakesh, he had a dispute with Mahendra two years ago over an alleged relationship between the latter and his wife, which was resolved by the family members.

Nursing a grudge against his wife, Mahendra attacked Maya with the intent to kill, Rakesh alleged.

Mahendra was found hanging from a tree near a marriage hall in the area on Saturday evening during a search, local SHO Tulsiram Pandey said.