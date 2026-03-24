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Man Kills Wife with Stick Over Missed Phone Call in Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 24, 2026 15:42 IST

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after she failed to answer his phone call, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic violence.

Key Points

  • A man in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife with a stick after she missed his phone call.
  • The accused, Nakched, allegedly assaulted his wife, Kusum, in front of their children after she didn't answer his call while he was at work.
  • Despite attempts to get Kusum medical help, she was declared dead at the hospital.
  • Police have arrested Nakched, who admitted to assaulting his wife but claimed he didn't intend to kill her.
  • The couple's two minor children witnessed the assault, and an investigation is underway.

A 45-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly beating his wife to death with a stick, as she failed to answer his phone call, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Sewra Charthai village under Dhanpatganj police station limits on Tuesday morning.

 

According to police, the accused, identified as Nakched (45), was engaged in construction work on Monday when he called his wife Kusum (42), who did not answer the call as she was busy.

Infuriated by this, Nakched returned home around midnight and allegedly assaulted Kusum in front of their two children, Udaybhan (9) and Diksha (8). When the children tried to intervene, he pushed them aside, police said.

According to Diksha, her father continued assaulting her mother during the night, prompting her to take Kusum to a relative's house. However, when they returned home in the morning, the accused again attacked Kusum with a stick, causing her to collapse on the spot.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Circle Officer Baldirai Ashutosh Kumar said he, along with Station House Officer Anju Mishra and a police team, reached the spot and inspected the scene. The body was sent for post-mortem.

The accused was arrested and, during questioning, he admitted to assaulting his wife but claimed he was unaware that it would lead to her death, police said.

The couple has two minor children, and an elder son, Tilak Raj (22), who works in Punjab. Police said further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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