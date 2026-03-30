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Palghar Man and Friend Arrested for Premeditated Murder of Wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 30, 2026 15:20 IST

A Palghar man and his friend have been arrested for the brutal, premeditated murder of his wife, suspected of infidelity, in a case highlighting the persistence of honour killings in India.

Key Points

  • A man in Palghar, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife due to suspicions about her character.
  • The accused, with the help of a friend, stabbed his wife and crushed her head in a premeditated attack.
  • The crime branch investigation involved examining missing persons reports and scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects.
  • The murder took place in Shiravli village near the Vajeshwari-Shirsad road, where the victim's body was discovered.
  • Both the husband and his accomplice are natives of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh and were residing in Nalasopara East.

In a brutal premeditated murder, a 26-year-old man, who suspected his wife's character, allegedly stabbed her to death with the help of his friend in a remote village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

According to the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, the accused, Roshan Ramjam Yadav, brought his wife Madhubala alias Priyakumari (23) to Nalasopara from their hometown in Uttar Pradesh just days before the murder, an official said.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode said that the crime branch on March 28 arrested Yadav and his friend Bhanu Pratap (30) for the murder that took place on March 19.

"On March 21, the decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found in a field in Shiravli village near the Vajeshwari-Shirsad road. The post-mortem report revealed that the victim's throat had been slit and she had also suffered severe head injuries," he said.

Investigation and Arrest

During the probe, the crime branch examined missing persons reports from neighbouring districts and scanned more than 500 CCTV footages before zeroing in on the two suspects, the official said.

The accused are natives of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh and were residing in Nalasopara East.

"A probe revealed that Yadav had brought his wife to Nalasopara from UP on March 15 with a clear intention of murdering her. He hatched a conspiracy with his friend Bhanu Pratap," he said.

On March 19, the duo took her to the isolated spot in Shiravli village on a motorcycle, where they allegedly stabbed her in the neck and crushed her head with a stone to ensure she was dead, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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