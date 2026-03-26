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Home  » News » Palghar man held for stabbing friend to death after argument

Palghar man held for stabbing friend to death after argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 26, 2026 09:34 IST

A man in Palghar, Maharashtra, has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his friend to death during an alcohol-fuelled dispute, prompting a swift police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man in Palghar, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 30-year-old friend.
  • The incident occurred after an argument broke out between the two men while they were consuming alcohol.
  • The accused allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, causing fatal injuries to his head and neck.
  • Police apprehended the accused in Nalasopara within hours of the crime.
  • The accused has been charged with murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing to death his 30-year-old friend after a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Tuesday at Jijai Nagar in the Moregaon area under Tulinj police station limits.

 

According to the police, the accused, Pintu Thakur, and his friend Shubham Tiwari were consuming liquor when an argument broke out between them over a minor issue.

"The accused attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, inflicting injuries on his head and neck. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead," an official from Tulinj police station said.

Following the incident, the accused fled the spot.

The police launched a search operation and arrested him from Nalasopara on Wednesday afternoon, the official said.

"The accused was apprehended within hours of the crime. A case has been registered against him under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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