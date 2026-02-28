HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Jalgaon Man Shoots Lover, Then Dies by Suicide

Jalgaon Man Shoots Lover, Then Dies by Suicide

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
February 28, 2026 22:50 IST

In a tragic turn of events, a man in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, allegedly murdered his lover before taking his own life, sparking a police investigation into the deadly love triangle.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, allegedly shot and killed a married woman he was having an affair with.
  • The incident occurred in Akulkheda village of Chopda taluka.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests the man and woman met on Instagram and their relationship turned sour.
  • After an argument, the man allegedly shot the woman and then killed himself with the same gun.
  • Police are conducting further investigations into the murder-suicide case in Jalgaon.

A man allegedly shot dead the married woman he was in love with and ended his own life in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Akulkheda village of Chopda taluka, said an official.

 

The woman's husband told police that when his daughter returned home from school in the morning, she saw her mother Anita Patil and another person lying in a pool of blood.

The girl called her father, who rushed home and informed the police.

Investigation Details

According to the preliminary investigation, Anita and Devanand Dhangar, a young man from Shirpur, had met through Instagram a few days ago and their acquaintance turned into a love affair.

However, since Anita had been avoiding Dhangar for the past few days, they had an argument, which led to the murder. Dhangar then allegedly turned the gun on himself.

Further probe is on, the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
