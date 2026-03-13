Palghar Murder Case Unravels, Exposing Additional Criminals

A murder investigation in Palghar, Maharashtra, has led to multiple arrests, uncovering a network of criminals involved in various offences, including an attempt to murder.

Key Points Three individuals were arrested in Palghar for the murder of Shubham Mishra near a Nalasopara bar.

The investigation into the murder led to the arrest of Sunil Malusare, Jagan Patkatiyar, and Sharan Murgan.

While tracking one of the murder suspects, police discovered three additional wanted men connected to other offences.

The additional suspects were wanted in connection with an attempt to murder case and other crimes registered at Achole police station.

Three persons were arrested for allegedly killing a man in Maharashtra's Palghar district, and the probe led to the arrest of three more wanted individuals in another case, officials said on Friday.

The Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar police launched an investigation after one Shubham, alias Baba Premshankar Mishra, was killed by a group near a bar in the Nalasopara West area on February 20.

On March 2, the police arrested Sunil Gyanoba Malusare, alias Bigshow (28), for his alleged role in the murder. This was followed by the arrest of Jagan Mayandi Patkatiyar (27) and Sharan Murgan (25).

One of the accused had a dispute with the victim, said senior inspector Shahuraj Ranawre of Crime UnitâIII (Virar).

Discovery of Additional Suspects

While tracking Patkatiyar, police discovered three other wanted men in his company.

These individuals, identified as Ajay Amod Mishra (26), Prishit alias Deepak Shrimohan Pal (27), and Sunny alias Abhishek Mahendra Tak (26), were wanted in connection with several offences, including an attempt to murder case registered at Achole police station, the official added.