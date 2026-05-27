HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Police Team Assaulted While Resolving Dispute In Uttar Pradesh

Police Team Assaulted While Resolving Dispute In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 18:26 IST

A police team in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly assaulted while attempting to resolve a dispute between two groups in a village, leading to the registration of an FIR and ongoing raids to apprehend the accused.

Key Points

  • A UP Dial 112 police team was allegedly assaulted while trying to resolve a dispute in Piyari Ka Purwa village.
  • The police team, consisting of head constable Surendra Kushwaha and others, responded to a call about a dispute between two groups.
  • Jimratan allegedly became aggressive and summoned relatives who assaulted the police personnel and hurled abuses.
  • A case has been registered against the named and unidentified accused, and raids are underway to arrest them.

A FIR has been registered for allegedly assaulting a UP Dial 112 police team that had reached a village here to resolve a dispute, officials said on Wednesday.

Station House Officer of Dhanpatganj police station, Anju Mishra, said the incident took place on Monday night in Piyari Ka Purwa village.

 

Details of the Police Response

According to police, Dial 112 head constable Surendra Kushwaha, along with constable Vishwanath and Home Guard driver Sunil Singh, had reached the village after receiving information about a dispute between two groups led by Mohammad Azad Ahmad and Jimratan.

The police said the team tried to pacify both sides, but Jimratan allegedly became aggressive and called her relatives -- Kajjan, Mumtaz, Furqan, Irfan and some unidentified persons -- to the spot.

The Alleged Assault and Aftermath

The accused allegedly surrounded the police personnel and assaulted them, besides hurling abuses at them. They also allegedly tried to damage the police vehicle, police said.

The accused later fled from the spot while issuing threats after local villagers started gathering there, police added.

Legal Action and Investigation

Based on a complaint, police have registered a case against the named and unidentified accused persons and raids are being conducted to arrest them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

UP 112 constable arrested in sexual exploitation case in Sultanpur
UP 112 constable arrested in sexual exploitation case in Sultanpur
Uttar Pradesh Police Attacked While Responding to Assault Complaint
Uttar Pradesh Police Attacked While Responding to Assault Complaint
Sultanpur Police Inspector Shot: Accidental Discharge Under Investigation
UP Police Officers Injured in Attack During Arrest Attempt
UP Police Officers Injured in Attack During Arrest Attempt
Police Personnel Assaulted In UP Wedding Payment Row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Watch: CPM workers attack ED vehicle during protest amid raids at Kerala ex-CM Vijayan's house0:24

Watch: CPM workers attack ED vehicle during protest amid...

Internet Loves Kusha Kapila's Stunning Casual Appearance0:50

Internet Loves Kusha Kapila's Stunning Casual Appearance

Varun Dhawan Turns Heads with Stylish Mumbai Appearance0:37

Varun Dhawan Turns Heads with Stylish Mumbai Appearance

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO