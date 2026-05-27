Police Team Assaulted While Resolving Dispute In Uttar Pradesh

A police team in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly assaulted while attempting to resolve a dispute between two groups in a village, leading to the registration of an FIR and ongoing raids to apprehend the accused.

Key Points A UP Dial 112 police team was allegedly assaulted while trying to resolve a dispute in Piyari Ka Purwa village.

The police team, consisting of head constable Surendra Kushwaha and others, responded to a call about a dispute between two groups.

Jimratan allegedly became aggressive and summoned relatives who assaulted the police personnel and hurled abuses.

A case has been registered against the named and unidentified accused, and raids are underway to arrest them.

A FIR has been registered for allegedly assaulting a UP Dial 112 police team that had reached a village here to resolve a dispute, officials said on Wednesday.

Station House Officer of Dhanpatganj police station, Anju Mishra, said the incident took place on Monday night in Piyari Ka Purwa village.

Details of the Police Response

According to police, Dial 112 head constable Surendra Kushwaha, along with constable Vishwanath and Home Guard driver Sunil Singh, had reached the village after receiving information about a dispute between two groups led by Mohammad Azad Ahmad and Jimratan.

The police said the team tried to pacify both sides, but Jimratan allegedly became aggressive and called her relatives -- Kajjan, Mumtaz, Furqan, Irfan and some unidentified persons -- to the spot.

The Alleged Assault and Aftermath

The accused allegedly surrounded the police personnel and assaulted them, besides hurling abuses at them. They also allegedly tried to damage the police vehicle, police said.

The accused later fled from the spot while issuing threats after local villagers started gathering there, police added.

Legal Action and Investigation

Based on a complaint, police have registered a case against the named and unidentified accused persons and raids are being conducted to arrest them.