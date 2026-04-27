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Police Personnel Assaulted In UP Wedding Payment Row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 27, 2026 22:21 IST

Police officers in Uttar Pradesh were assaulted after intervening in a heated dispute over wedding band payment, leading to multiple arrests and raising concerns about public safety.

Key Points

  • Two police officers were assaulted in Shahjahanpur, UP, during a dispute over wedding band payment.
  • The incident occurred when police intervened in a quarrel between the band owner and the groom's family regarding outstanding dues.
  • Five individuals, including a woman, have been arrested and jailed in connection with the assault on the police officers.
  • A video circulating on social media shows individuals physically assaulting the police personnel.
  • A formal complaint has been filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Two police personnel were assaulted here on Monday morning when they intervened during a quarrel between a wedding band owner and the groom's side over payment of dues, officials said.

Five people, including a woman, have been arrested and sent to jail, officials said.

 

Wedding Band Payment Dispute Escalates

Giving details of the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit on Monday said that the band owner, Vipin Rathore, was hired for a wedding procession on Sunday for Rs 22,000, of which he had allegedly received only Rs 1,000.

It is alleged that the groom's side began behaving rudely towards Rathore when he demanded the rest of the payment on Monday morning after the band had performed during the wedding procession.

Police Intervention and Subsequent Assault

The band owner called the police personnel who attempted to reason with the groom's relatives but they turned aggressive towards the personnel and began physically assaulting them, it is alleged.

Dixit said that the police personnel alerted their police station, and subsequently, a police reinforcement team arrived at the spot and arrested the accused -- identified as Rishipal, Balram, Preeti, Gopal and Amit.

Arrests and Social Media Circulation

He said that a video of the incident is also circulating widely on social media, in which several individuals can be seen physically assaulting the two policemen, while a woman is also seen hitting the cops with a bag.

Dixit said that Constable Mohit Kumar has filed a formal complaint under relevant sections of the BNS against five named individuals, including the woman, and five other unidentified persons.

He added that the police have arrested the five named accused, including the woman, and they have been sent to jail.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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