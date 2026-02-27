HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP 112 constable arrested in sexual exploitation case in Sultanpur

UP 112 constable arrested in sexual exploitation case in Sultanpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 27, 2026 01:10 IST

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A constable posted with the emergency police response service Dial 112 in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested and sent to judicial custody after a woman lodged a complaint accusing him of sexual exploitation, police said on Thursday. The case was registered at the Baldirai police station in Sultanpur district based on the complaint filed by the woman from a village in the area. According to police, the woman accused the constable, posted with Dial 112, of sexually exploiting her. Baldirai SHO Narad Muni Singh said that after the FIR was registered,
a police team arrested the accused constable. On Thursday, the accused was medically examined at the community health centre in Baldirai and later produced before a court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody, the SHO said. PTI COR KIS ARI ARI
Sultanpur Baldirai Narad Muni Singh Uttar Pradesh FIR

