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Sultanpur Police Inspector Shot: Accidental Discharge Under Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 30, 2026 22:15 IST

A police inspector in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is under investigation after sustaining a gunshot wound, with preliminary evidence pointing towards an accidental discharge of his own firearm.

Key Points

  • A police inspector in Sultanpur suffered a gunshot wound, prompting an immediate investigation.
  • Initial findings suggest the gunshot may have been the result of an accidental discharge of the inspector's licensed firearm.
  • The injured inspector was initially treated in Sultanpur before being transferred to a trauma centre in Lucknow due to the severity of his injuries.
  • Senior police officials and a forensics team are thoroughly examining the scene and circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the exact cause.

Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow zone) Praveen Kumar visited the spot in Sultanpur where a police inspector suffered a gunshot injury, officials said on Monday.

Inspector Arun Kumar Dwivedi, posted at Akhandnagar police station, sustained a gunshot injury while he was allegedly cleaning the licensed firearm inside his room on Sunday.

 

Dwivedi was rushed to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur. However, given the critical nature of his condition, doctors referred him to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

The ADG visited the spot along with a forensics team on Sunday night and gathered information.

The gun was found lying open in the room. The investigation confirmed that the incident was accidental, Kumar said.

Senior police officials have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam said the incident took place at around 6 pm on Sunday. Prima facie evidence suggests that the gunshot may have resulted from an accidental discharge, he said.

The inspector sustained the gunshot wound below his right shoulder, Nigam said.

At the time of the incident, the inspector's personal licensed revolver was found lying open at the scene, along with blood spatters. The room was found to be locked from the inside.

All aspects of the case are currently being thoroughly examined, the SP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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