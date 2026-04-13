UP Police Officers Injured in Attack During Arrest Attempt

A police team in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, faced a violent attack while attempting to arrest a local strongman, resulting in injuries to two officers and highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A police team in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was attacked while attempting to execute an arrest warrant.

The accused, Rajis Khan, and the women of his household attacked the police with a sharp-edged weapon.

Two police officers, including a Sub-Inspector, sustained injuries during the attack.

Despite the attack, the police successfully arrested Rajis Khan, who has been jailed.

A case has been registered in connection with the attack on the police team.

A police team was attacked by a local strongman and the women of his household, while attempting to arrest him, leaving two personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, injured, police said.

Citing a report, Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said a court had issued a warrant against the accused, Rajis Khan, a resident of Madnapur, who was not appearing in court.

Details of the Attack

A police team visited his village on Saturday night. Upon reaching his residence, the accused and the women of his household attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving Sub-Inspector Mohit Adhana and Constable Baleshwar injured.

Despite being injured, they succeeded in arresting the accused, he said, adding that a case has been registered and the accused has been jailed.