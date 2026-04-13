UP Police Officers Injured in Attack During Arrest Attempt

A police team in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, faced a violent attack while attempting to arrest a local strongman, resulting in injuries to two officers and highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement.
Key Points
- A police team in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was attacked while attempting to execute an arrest warrant.
- The accused, Rajis Khan, and the women of his household attacked the police with a sharp-edged weapon.
- Two police officers, including a Sub-Inspector, sustained injuries during the attack.
- Despite the attack, the police successfully arrested Rajis Khan, who has been jailed.
- A case has been registered in connection with the attack on the police team.
A police team was attacked by a local strongman and the women of his household, while attempting to arrest him, leaving two personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, injured, police said.
Citing a report, Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said a court had issued a warrant against the accused, Rajis Khan, a resident of Madnapur, who was not appearing in court.
Details of the Attack
A police team visited his village on Saturday night. Upon reaching his residence, the accused and the women of his household attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving Sub-Inspector Mohit Adhana and Constable Baleshwar injured.
Despite being injured, they succeeded in arresting the accused, he said, adding that a case has been registered and the accused has been jailed.