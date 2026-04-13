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Home  » News » UP Police Officers Injured in Attack During Arrest Attempt

UP Police Officers Injured in Attack During Arrest Attempt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 13, 2026 15:31 IST

A police team in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, faced a violent attack while attempting to arrest a local strongman, resulting in injuries to two officers and highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A police team in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was attacked while attempting to execute an arrest warrant.
  • The accused, Rajis Khan, and the women of his household attacked the police with a sharp-edged weapon.
  • Two police officers, including a Sub-Inspector, sustained injuries during the attack.
  • Despite the attack, the police successfully arrested Rajis Khan, who has been jailed.
  • A case has been registered in connection with the attack on the police team.

A police team was attacked by a local strongman and the women of his household, while attempting to arrest him, leaving two personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, injured, police said.

Citing a report, Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said a court had issued a warrant against the accused, Rajis Khan, a resident of Madnapur, who was not appearing in court.

 

Details of the Attack

A police team visited his village on Saturday night. Upon reaching his residence, the accused and the women of his household attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving Sub-Inspector Mohit Adhana and Constable Baleshwar injured.

Despite being injured, they succeeded in arresting the accused, he said, adding that a case has been registered and the accused has been jailed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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