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Uttar Pradesh Police Attacked While Responding to Assault Complaint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 21, 2026 09:30 IST

In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, a police team was attacked while responding to an assault complaint, leading to injuries, arrests, and charges of attempted murder against the assailants.

Key Points

  • A police team responding to an assault complaint in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, was attacked by two individuals.
  • Constable Shailendra Kumar sustained severe head injuries during the attack and was hospitalised.
  • The attackers allegedly attempted to strangle a constable and pelted him with stones, also damaging the police vehicle.
  • Arun Rai and Amit Rai alias Ganguly were arrested and are facing charges, including attempted murder, under the BNS.
  • Police recovered country-made pistols and live cartridges from the possession of the accused during the arrest.

A police team was attacked in the Narhi area of the district when it was responding to an assault complaint, an officer said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday morning in Sikandarpur village when a police response vehicle (PRV) reached the spot on a complaint by Raghavendra Rastogi about an assault on his father.

 

Three policemen  Shailendra Kumar, Sunil Kumar, and Rambhajan Yadav - were attacked, allegedly by 51-year-old Arun Rai, 32-year-old Amit Rai alias Ganguly, the officer said. Both were arrested.

The accused allegedly tried to strangle constable Shailendra Kumar and pelted him with stones, leaving him with severe head injuries. The attackers also damaged the police vehicle before fleeing.

Narhi Station House Officer (SHO) Virendra Singh said Shailendra Kumar was taken to the district hospital.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Kripa Shankar said Rai and Ganguly were nabbed on the Nasirpur Madh-Ujiyar road on Friday following a tip-off.

Two country-made pistols and live cartridges were found in their possession.

A video of the incident, showing the two men scuffling with the policemen, surfaced on social media.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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