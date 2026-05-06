Five Killed As Police Vehicle Crashes In Haryana

A tragic road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana claimed the lives of four Uttar Pradesh Police officers and their driver, highlighting the dangers of speeding and reckless driving.

Key Points Four Uttar Pradesh Police personnel and a driver died in a road accident in Haryana's Nuh district.

The accident occurred on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway when their SUV lost control.

The police team was en route to Punjab to investigate a case.

Speeding and an attempt to overtake another vehicle are believed to be the cause of the accident.

The impact of the collision resulted in the immediate death of all occupants in the SUV.

Four Uttar Pradesh Police personnel heading for an investigation in Punjab and a driver were killed when their SUV lost control and crashed into another vehicle on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana's Nuh district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The accident took place around 10.10 am near the Dhulawat toll plaza.

Details of the Deceased

According to officials, the deceased policemen were identified as Sub-Inspector Mohit Kumar Yadav (32), a resident of Adampur in Kannauj district; Sub-Inspector Satyabhan Singh (59), a resident of Alipur in Kasganj district; Constable Ashok Kumar (28), a resident of Byoja in Banda district; and Constable Praveen Kumar (30), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Raebareli district.

Both the sub-inspectors and Constable Ashok Kumar were posted in Orai Kotwali police station in Jalaun district, while Constable Praveen Kumar was posted in the district's police surveillance staff unit.

The fifth deceased was identified as Amrik Singh (45), the driver of the black Mahindra Scorpio. He belonged to Jogia Patti in Punjab's Sangrur district.

Investigation and Aftermath

Officials said the policemen were reportedly heading to Palwal in Punjab to investigate a case.

According to eyewitnesses, near the toll plaza, the Scorpio driver attempted to overtake a vehicle but lost control due to speeding, and rammed into another vehicle ahead.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the SUV was instantly mangled, and all its occupants died on the spot.

Police said the bodies were trapped inside the wreckage and had to be extricated with considerable effort.

"Four policemen of Uttar Pradesh Police and a driver were killed in the accident. We have kept all the bodies in the mortuary. The SP of Jalaun district has also been informed. A case has been registered," said Inspector Shish Ram Yadav, station house officer of Tauru Sadar police station, under whose jurisdiction the accident happened.