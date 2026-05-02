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Home  » News » Two Killed, Four Injured In Hardoi Road Accident

Two Killed, Four Injured In Hardoi Road Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 02, 2026 18:12 IST

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A tragic road accident in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, involving a dumper truck, car, and motorcycle, has resulted in two fatalities and serious injuries to four others.

Key Points

  • A high-speed dumper truck collided with a car and motorcycle in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in fatalities and injuries.
  • Two individuals, including a motorcyclist and a car occupant, died from their injuries sustained in the Hardoi accident.
  • Four other people involved in the Hardoi road accident are receiving medical treatment for serious injuries.
  • The collision occurred on the Hardoi-Sandi road, prompting a response from police and fire department personnel.

Two people lost their lives and four others sustained serious injuries when a speeding dumper truck collided with a car and a motorcycle here early Saturday, police said.

Details Of The Fatal Collision

The impact was severe with the motorcyclist getting trapped beneath the dumper truck, while all occupants of the car sustained serious injuries. One person from the car and the biker, both from Hardoi, succumbed to their injuries.

 

The police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information, and the injured were taken to the medical college, where two were declared dead.

Victims Identified

Ramrahees (45) was returning from a wedding in Sandi with his son Shobhit (13), his cousin Shailendra, his brother-in-law Arun and a fellow villager, Anurag Shukla, his family said.

Ashish Sharma (30), was returning from a wedding in Bilgram on his motorbike.

Police Investigation Underway

Circle Officer Ankit Mishra said that six people had sustained serious injuries following a collision involving a dumper, a car, and a motorcycle on the Hardoi-Sandi road.

He said Ramrahees and Ashish later succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining four are undergoing treatment at the medical college. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Mishra added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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