Three Young Men Killed In Muzaffarnagar Road Accident

A tragic road accident on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Muzaffarnagar claimed the lives of three young men after their motorcycle was struck by a speeding vehicle.

Key Points Three men in their 20s died in a road accident near Muzaffarnagar.

The accident occurred on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

A speeding vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle from behind.

The victims were identified as Raju, Bittu, and Subhash.

Three men, all of them in their 20s, died of injuries here after they were hit from behind while riding a motorcycle by a vehicle which was allegedly speeding, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Fatal Accident

The accident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Bhesani Islampur village on Friday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Raju, 25, Bittu, 23, and Subhash, 24.

Circle Officer Amardeep Kumar said the three were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.