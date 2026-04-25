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Home  » News » Three Young Men Killed In Muzaffarnagar Road Accident

Three Young Men Killed In Muzaffarnagar Road Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 08:26 IST

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A tragic road accident on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Muzaffarnagar claimed the lives of three young men after their motorcycle was struck by a speeding vehicle.

Key Points

  • Three men in their 20s died in a road accident near Muzaffarnagar.
  • The accident occurred on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.
  • A speeding vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle from behind.
  • The victims were identified as Raju, Bittu, and Subhash.

Three men, all of them in their 20s, died of injuries here after they were hit from behind while riding a motorcycle by a vehicle which was allegedly speeding, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Fatal Accident

The accident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Bhesani Islampur village on Friday night, they said.

 

The deceased were identified as Raju, 25, Bittu, 23, and Subhash, 24.

Circle Officer Amardeep Kumar said the three were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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