News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Haryana cop run over truck during illegal mining check

Haryana cop run over truck during illegal mining check

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 19, 2022 15:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him, officials said.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents. But the driver sped on, running over him.

The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am.

An officer said police teams are conducting raids to arrest the driver.

 

Since 2015, about 50 complaints of illegal mining are registered every year in Nuh, officials said. Often, there are run-ins between police and members of the mining mafia.

DSP Singh was recruited as assistant sub inspector in Haryana Police in 1994 and was to retire in a few months. He lived with family in Kurukshetra and hailed from Sarangpur village in Hisar district.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brijendra Singh condemned the killing of the DSP, saying it is not acceptable and the state should take strict action sending a loud and clear message to the criminal.

Condemning the incident, the BJP MP from Sirsa said it is a "cold-blooded murder" by the mining mafia and should be investigated.

"The killing of a senior police officer in such a manner is not at all acceptable. The state government should take immediate action to send a loud and clear message to the criminal elements in the state," he told reporters outside Parliament.

"If a senior officer gets killed it is obvious that questions would be raised about the law-and-order situation in Haryana. This looks like a case of organised crime and it should be dealt with an iron fist," Brijendra Singh said.

The BJP-JJP alliance is in power in Haryana.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The man who brought the mining mafia to its KNEES
The man who brought the mining mafia to its KNEES
'The lives of coal miners don't matter'
'The lives of coal miners don't matter'
Did MP mining mafia claim young IPS officer's life?
Did MP mining mafia claim young IPS officer's life?
Farmers' body rejects govt's MSP panel
Farmers' body rejects govt's MSP panel
TMC, AAP skip Margaret Alva's nomination filing
TMC, AAP skip Margaret Alva's nomination filing
Pak man who came to India to kill Nupur Sharma held
Pak man who came to India to kill Nupur Sharma held
'We don't need religion in government functions'
'We don't need religion in government functions'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

The DESPICABLE illegal mining HORROR of India

The DESPICABLE illegal mining HORROR of India

Illegal mining a way of life in this town

Illegal mining a way of life in this town

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances