Haryana cop run over truck during illegal mining check

A deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him, officials said.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents. But the driver sped on, running over him.

The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am.

An officer said police teams are conducting raids to arrest the driver.

Since 2015, about 50 complaints of illegal mining are registered every year in Nuh, officials said. Often, there are run-ins between police and members of the mining mafia.

DSP Singh was recruited as assistant sub inspector in Haryana Police in 1994 and was to retire in a few months. He lived with family in Kurukshetra and hailed from Sarangpur village in Hisar district.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brijendra Singh condemned the killing of the DSP, saying it is not acceptable and the state should take strict action sending a loud and clear message to the criminal.

Condemning the incident, the BJP MP from Sirsa said it is a "cold-blooded murder" by the mining mafia and should be investigated.

"The killing of a senior police officer in such a manner is not at all acceptable. The state government should take immediate action to send a loud and clear message to the criminal elements in the state," he told reporters outside Parliament.

"If a senior officer gets killed it is obvious that questions would be raised about the law-and-order situation in Haryana. This looks like a case of organised crime and it should be dealt with an iron fist," Brijendra Singh said.

The BJP-JJP alliance is in power in Haryana.