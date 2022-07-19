Haryana DSP mowed down: CM says won't spare culprits, announces help

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said no culprit will be spared after a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed in Nuh district when a truck he signalled to stop drove into him.

IMAGE: Police personnel taking the evidence collected from the incident site where Tauru (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi died after being run over by a dumper driver, in Nuh, Haryana on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also announced Rs 1 crore assistance and a job to the next of the kin of the officer.

'In the murder case of Tauru DSP Surendra Singh, orders have been given to take strict action. Not a single culprit will be spared,' Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said he has directed the police to take strict action and arrest all the culprits responsible for the ghastly act.

Haryana police said the officer laid down his life in the course of duty and no effort shall be spared in bringing the culprits to justice.

However, main opposition Congress targeted the Khattar government over the incident.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

He alleged that mining mafia was getting patronage from the government.

"Does the chief minister not know that the mining mafia is flourishing from Yamunanagar to Nuh and Mewat? Why is the government acting like a mute spectator?" he asked.

A murder case should be registered and all culprits should be arrested, said Surjewala.

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that law and order has collapsed in the northern state.

"We have been repeatedly saying that common people are feeling unsafe, and recently, many MLAs have also received threats. It appears that the government is non-existent and there is no rule of law," Hooda, the former chief minister, said.

Further commenting on the Nuh incident, Hooda said, "When the mafia is working on this scale and has no fear, it is clear that it has got patronage."

"Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents. But the driver sped on, running over him. The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead," police said.

Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am.

An officer said police teams are conducting raids to arrest the truck driver.