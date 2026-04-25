Speeding SUV Crash Kills Four In Jharkhand

A fatal SUV accident in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, resulted in the death of four people after a high-speed collision with a truck, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Key Points Four people died in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, after their SUV collided with a truck.

The accident occurred on NH-2 in the Danua Valley area.

Police report the accident was caused by speeding and an attempt to overtake.

The victims' identities are currently unknown, and the vehicle is registered in Dhanbad.

Four people were killed after their SUV rammed into a truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened around 6 pm on NH-2 in Danua Valley in the Chouparan police station area, they said.

Cause Of The Fatal Jharkhand Accident

"The accident happened due to speeding and the SUV driver's attempt to overtake the truck, during which he lost control of the vehicle," said Saroj Kumar Singh, the officer-in-charge of the Chouparan police station.

The deceased are yet to be identified, he said, adding that the car has a Dhanbad registration.

Investigation And Aftermath

Singh said the impact of the collision was such that the SUV was badly damaged.

"The bodies of the victims were retrieved from the vehicle and sent for post-mortem examination," he said.