Rediff.com  » News » Unstoppable, tweets Congress with video of only Rahul, no Karnataka leaders

Last updated on: May 13, 2023 11:46 IST
As the Congress surged ahead in early leads in Karnataka, the Congress posted a video of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra with a caption that appeared to solely credit the leader with the party's performance.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travels in the BMTC bus during the Karnataka assembly election campaign. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I'm invincible. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today," the Congress tweeted along with the video, which had the song "Unstoppable" by Sia playing in the background

However, the architects of the Congress's success, if the leads turn into the winning seats -- local Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar or Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge -- were missing from the video.

 

Several Congress leaders also invoked Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying it "energised" people and damaged the incumbent BJP.

Buoyed by the initial trends, the Congress said the message given to the BJP was to stick to public issues that matter, even as the saffron party expressed the hope of securing the simple majority mark of 113.

