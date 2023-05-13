Early trends show Congress past half-way mark in Karnataka

The Opposition Congress in Karnataka forged ahead of its rival, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, according to the initial trends of counting of votes polled for the May 10 assembly elections.

IMAGE: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar offers prayers at Sri Kenkeramma temple prior to casting his vote for the Karnataka assembly elections, at Kanakapura, Ramanagara, May 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Mallikarjun Kharge-led party was leading in 113 seats, above the halfway mark of 118, the BJP was ahead in 78, according to India Today.

The Janata Dal-Secular led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, gained an early lead in 24 segments.

The Election Commission of India projected more conservative numbers, showing the Congress ahead in 63, the BJP in 42 and the JD-S in nine seats.

Counting began at 8 am in 36 centres across the state amid elaborate security arrangements in place, especially in and around the counting centres to avoid any untoward incidents.

The state registered a record turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10 for the 224-member assembly.